After prevention signs were placed, two years with no death by suicide at a Charlotte parking deck

When Fonda Bryant, founder and CEO of Wellness Action Recovery, was told that there were suicides at a parking deck, Bryant immediately took to action.

As a suicide survivor, Bryant knows how many people who have thoughts of suicide are feeling. Alone.

She learned that the parking deck was the City Green parking deck in uptown. She called the parking deck's managers and devised a game plan to help prevent more deaths by suicide.

"When somebody comes up here, I want them to know someone cares and understands. So I told them that that's what I wanted it [the sign] to say — ' You're not alone. Need help? Call the national suicide hotline. (800) 273-8255 or text help to 7 4 1 7 4 1."

However, the signs weren't that big. Drivers couldn't see them. People could only see them if they went up the stairs or the elevator.

Sadly, a 17-year-old girl went up the parking deck and died by suicide in December 2020.

Bryant went to stand where the teenager jumped. "My legs were shaking, but I went there and said, 'We need to make sure that the whole perimeter has my suicide prevention signs.' They need to be bigger, and they need to be down at the bottom of the elevator."

After creating larger signs and placing them where they were more visible, there hasn't been a death by suicide at the City Green parking deck since December 2020.

After the change, news of these signs spread. After reading about Bryant in the Washington Post, Senator Paul Feeney of Massachusetts petitioned Bill No. 970, which states that suicide prevention signage should be placed on specific facilities, such as parking decks.

After two years of declines in suicide, rates increased by 4% in 2021 . The rates increased from 13.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2020 to 14.0 deaths per 100,000 population, and a firearm is used in over half of suicides, accounting for two-thirds of all firearm deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also reports that Native Americans have the highest number of suicides, nearly 24%, followed by white Americans, roughly 17%. White Americans are the only racial or ethnic group to see a decline in recent years, by 3.9%. The suicide rate among the Black community increased by about 19%, while the rate among Latinos rose by nearly 7% over that time frame.

The Asian American Psychological Association reports death by suicide is the second leading cause of death for Asian Americans aged 15 to 34.

"There are so many factors you have to take into consideration. Look at what's going on in the world. COVID played a huge part. Also, undiagnosed, untreated mental health disorders, bullying. Also our culture in general people say, “Pray about it, don’t claim it. Give it to God.” So all these factors play a role," Bryant said.

Bryant says looking at loved ones' behavior could offer clues if they're contemplating suicide or need professional mental health services. These clues can be from a lost interest in activities, being withdrawn, a decline in job performance and self-medicating in drugs and alcohol.

"We all have days where we get depressed. We all have days where we get down. But if it lasts more than two weeks and it starts interfering with your everyday life, then you need to talk to somebody," Bryant said.

If someone you care about is showing signs of suicide, Bryant says there are some things you shouldn't say to a person.

"You shouldn't say things like 'you're going to hell' or telling the person that they're crazy or there are people who have it worse off. Also, please don't tell people that by taking their own life that they're going to hurt a lot of people. We already know that."

Instead, being positive and letting the person know they are cared for is more important.

"Let them know that there are things they can look forward to, let that person know that they can get through this, that they can get better if they get the help. And if you're comfortable and if they're comfortable with you, tell them 'I'll go with you. Let me help you get help,'" Bryant said.

People can learn about signs and more in Bryant's free QPR training. If you are contemplating suicide, call 988 or (800) 273-8255. You can also text HELP to 7 4 1 7 4 1.