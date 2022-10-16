© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

EQUALibrium Live: The Growing Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area

Published October 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT
EQUALibrium LIVE
Jeff Cravotta
/
Cravotta Photography
Mike Collins of Charlotte Talks, left, and Hilda Gurdian of La Noticia guide a panel discussion with Federico Ríos, Rocio González, José Hernández París and Lennin Caro.

The Latino community in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina is increasing.

According to the 2020 census, North Carolina’s Latino population grew by 40%, which was the most significant increase of any racial and ethnic group in the state with, about 170,000 Latinos settling in Charlotte.

The influx of Latinos is slowly changing the city as bilingual and bicultural influences begin to spread.

Amid the benefits of growing multiculturalism, the local Latino community also has needs must be met.

“The Growing Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area” explores how growth of the Latino population has reshaped North Carolina and the Charlotte region.

Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins and Hilda Gurdian of La Noticia host this important WFAE special.

They sit down with local leaders to talk about how the growth of the Latino population has made Charlotte a more bilingual and multicultural city, and the importance of cultural awareness and the increase of diverse small businesses.

GUESTS:

Rocio Gonzalez, executive director of the Women’s Business Center of Charlotte

José Hernandez-Paris, executive director of the Latin American Coalition

Federico Rios, assistant director of the Office of Equity, Mobility and Immigrant Integration for the city of Charlotte

Lennin Caro, lead community researcher at Camino Research Institute

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
