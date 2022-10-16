EQUALibrium Live: The Growing Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area

The Latino community in Charlotte and throughout North Carolina is increasing.

According to the 2020 census, North Carolina’s Latino population grew by 40%, which was the most significant increase of any racial and ethnic group in the state with, about 170,000 Latinos settling in Charlotte.

The influx of Latinos is slowly changing the city as bilingual and bicultural influences begin to spread.

Amid the benefits of growing multiculturalism, the local Latino community also has needs must be met.

“The Growing Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area” explores how growth of the Latino population has reshaped North Carolina and the Charlotte region.

Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins and Hilda Gurdian of La Noticia host this important WFAE special.

They sit down with local leaders to talk about how the growth of the Latino population has made Charlotte a more bilingual and multicultural city, and the importance of cultural awareness and the increase of diverse small businesses.

GUESTS:

Rocio Gonzalez, executive director of the Women’s Business Center of Charlotte

José Hernandez-Paris, executive director of the Latin American Coalition

Federico Rios, assistant director of the Office of Equity, Mobility and Immigrant Integration for the city of Charlotte

Lennin Caro, lead community researcher at Camino Research Institute

