WFAE's EQUALibrium Live conversation on advancing maternal health equity

The maternal mortality crisis continues to impact the country.

The U.S. has the highest number of pregnancy-related deaths of any developed nation. During the pandemic, those numbers increased. In North Carolina in particular, maternal health gets poor marks. The numbers here, and around the country, are astounding.

Why do Americans continue to die during childbirth? And what resources do expecting parents have to combat the crisis?

Last week, WFAE set out to shine a light on maternal health in North Carolina and around the U.S. with an important conversation.

Through our partnership with the Novant Health Foundation, WFAE presented "EQUALibrium Live: Advancing Maternal Health Equity" hosted by Mary C. Curtis. The discussion explored birth equity, such as accessible prenatal care, and talked about what needs to be done to improve infant and maternal health nationally and in North Carolina.

Panelists:

