Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

WFAE's EQUALibrium Live conversation on advancing maternal health equity

By Dante Miller,
Sarah DeliaWendy Herkey
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT
Panelists speak on maternal health equity at an EQUALibrium Live forum hosted by WFAE and the Novant Health Foundation on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. From left to right: Moderator Mary C. Curtis, Rebecca Severin, Lisa Lefler, Jacquelyn McMillian-Bohler, Jaleema Nanton Speaks

The maternal mortality crisis continues to impact the country.

The U.S. has the highest number of pregnancy-related deaths of any developed nation. During the pandemic, those numbers increased. In North Carolina in particular, maternal health gets poor marks. The numbers here, and around the country, are astounding.

Why do Americans continue to die during childbirth? And what resources do expecting parents have to combat the crisis?

Last week, WFAE set out to shine a light on maternal health in North Carolina and around the U.S. with an important conversation.

Through our partnership with the Novant Health Foundation, WFAE presented "EQUALibrium Live: Advancing Maternal Health Equity" hosted by Mary C. Curtis. The discussion explored birth equity, such as accessible prenatal care, and talked about what needs to be done to improve infant and maternal health nationally and in North Carolina.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Jacquelyn McMillian-Bohler, certified midwife and the director for educational excellence at Duke University School of Nursing
  • Rebecca Severin, maternal health innovation program supervisor for the Division of Public Health, Maternal Health Branch
  • Dr. Jaleema Nanton Speaks, obstetrics and gynecology specialist at Novant Health in Winston-Salem
  • Lisa Lefler, director, culturally-based Native Health Programs at Western Carolina University
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
