Nick Wharton

Nicholas Wharton has an unquenchable passion for diversity leadership and for developing the cultural competency of multi-generational leaders. As a strategist, project leader, high impact facilitator, and trainer, Nick ignites leaders and groups to examine and neutralize explicit and implicit biases that undermine trust, ethics, and wisdom to achieve clear business and educational outcomes.

Wharton's distinguished career in diversity leadership in both the corporate and educational arena has honed his experience and passion to partner with organizations in the Europe, South Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. In addition, his broad strategic engagement in educational sectors coupled with successful diversity leadership in complex corporate environments provides him with a unique set of organizational insights, skills, and competencies that adds real time value to human capital strategies.

A gifted presenter, Nick has given numerous national D&I presentations and masterfully leads critical conversations on leadership, organizational trust, group dynamics, cultural competency, strategic partnerships, and community engagement.