At Charlotte Juneteenth fair, a push for Black health and wealth

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published June 16, 2025 at 1:45 PM EDT
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
As part of this year’s Juneteenth celebrations, a resource fair was held over the weekend in Charlotte to address Black mental health and financial literacy.

Dozens gathered at Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center for the Juneteenth Health and Wealth Summit. Attendees connected with groups offering mental health and financial literacy support, along with tips on becoming an entrepreneur.

Kika Jackson is the founder of Kika's House, the organization behind the event. She said she intentionally hosted the event in a mostly Black community in west Charlotte.

“This is a day that we celebrate freedom, and if we're free, we might as well be able to live in generational wealth," Jackson said. "So we have these resources here to connect the community so that they can better their lives.”

The Juneteenth holiday this Thursday, June 18, commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.

Saturday’s event also featured representatives from Habitat for Humanity, who spoke with residents about the process of homeownership.

“Homeownership is the conduit to be able to establish financial wealth, establish opportunities for yourself,” said Brennan Henderson, with Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region. "There has been specific federal, state and local legislation that has been enacted to avoid and prevent African Americans from homeownership. You look at the history of redlining.”

More events are scheduled this week at locations including First Ward Park and the Harvey B. Gantt Center to celebrate Juneteenth.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
