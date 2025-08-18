© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Prep opens doors to new campus after devastating fire

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT
Officials cut the ribbon on Charlotte Preparatory School's new lower school building, two years after a fire destroyed the old one.
James Farrell
/
WFAE
Officials cut the ribbon on Charlotte Preparatory School's new lower school building, two years after a fire destroyed the old one.

Two years after a fire destroyed Charlotte Preparatory School’s lower school building, students will start the new school year this week in a brand-new $13 million facility.

Officials at Charlotte Preparatory School cut the ribbon Saturday on its new lower school building, noting how the school community rebounded after adversity.

The June 2023 fire caused more than $2 million in damage and forced elementary students to relocate to modular classrooms. The school held a capital campaign that exceeded its goals, and the new 24,000-square-foot building is twice the size of the old one. Erica Glenn, whose 8-year-old son, Charlie Howell, attends the school, said it was a shock when the old school burned down.

“But from the time they started breaking ground on the new building, we’ve just been so excited, it’s been great to watch it go up and it’s been great to watch the community support the kids and everything going on here," Glenn said.

The new facility features 11 classrooms for kindergarten through fourth grade, a multipurpose dining hall that can double as a community event space, and collaborative workspaces for faculty. Students return to class for the new school year this Wednesday.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell