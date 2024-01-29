© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Preparatory School prepares to rebuild after devastating 2023 fire

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST
Charlotte Preparatory School
Charlotte Preparatory School.

The Charlotte Preparatory School will begin rebuilding its Lower School, after a fire last summer destroyed the building.

Charlotte Preparatory School

On the evening of June 26, 2023, the school was engulfed in flames.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the damage was estimated at $2.5 million. Following the fire, the school brought in modular classrooms to keep operations going in its next school year.

Charlotte Preparatory School

In October, the school’s board of trustees approved a plan to rebuild the Lower School and to make it twice the size of the original.

The building will be upgraded to a 24,000-square-foot, two-story building with 10 classrooms for K-4 students, as well as new administrative offices, collaboration spaces and a new dining hall.

Charlotte Preparatory School

"In addition to uniting our entire lower school in a new state-of-the-art building, the new space will house a much larger cafeteria, collaborative workspaces, student support offices, and more,” Chris Marblo, the head of school, said in a statement.

The school will work with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting and Choate Construction to complete the construction. The school said it plans to begin construction this spring.

