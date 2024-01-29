Charlotte Preparatory School prepares to rebuild after devastating 2023 fire

The Charlotte Preparatory School will begin rebuilding its Lower School, after a fire last summer destroyed the building.

On the evening of June 26, 2023, the school was engulfed in flames.

Update 3rd Alarm Structure Fire; 200 block of Boyce Rd; 60 plus firefighters are on scene battling the blaze; no injuries reported; @CMPD & @MecklenburgEMS assisting firefighters; Boyce Rd is closed due to fire department operations. pic.twitter.com/b1Q4U4YDwf — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 27, 2023

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the damage was estimated at $2.5 million. Following the fire, the school brought in modular classrooms to keep operations going in its next school year.

In October, the school’s board of trustees approved a plan to rebuild the Lower School and to make it twice the size of the original.

The building will be upgraded to a 24,000-square-foot, two-story building with 10 classrooms for K-4 students, as well as new administrative offices, collaboration spaces and a new dining hall.

"In addition to uniting our entire lower school in a new state-of-the-art building, the new space will house a much larger cafeteria, collaborative workspaces, student support offices, and more,” Chris Marblo, the head of school, said in a statement.

The school will work with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting and Choate Construction to complete the construction. The school said it plans to begin construction this spring.