Old factory complexes across North Carolina are finding new lives. But in downtown Davidson, developers for years have tried to redevelop an aging cotton mill - without success. That's because cancer-causing asbestos is buried on the site. Between the cost of cleanup and the risk of stirring up asbestos, nobody has been willing to take on the job.

How To Learn More About Asbestos In Davidson And Elsewhere

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published February 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST
EPA
A 2021 map shows new yards and properties (orange) where the EPA plans to excavate and replace asbestos-contaminated soil. Pink areas were cleaned up in 2017.

If you've listened to the series and our hourlong "Asbestos Town" special and still have questions about asbestos in Davidson — or about asbestos in general — here are some resources:

  • "Davidson Community Asbestos Site" story map - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has put together a website of photos, maps and links about the history of its asbestos removal activities in Davidson. Here is where you'll find the most up to date map of which Davidson sites have been tested and cleaned up by the EPA. https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/4403c24f24fe4770b8e20ca2d687abad
  • https://www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/ - The nationwide nonprofit organization for asbestos victims has information about asbestos-related diseases and a blog with news about asbestos laws, new research and stories of asbestos disease.
  • https://www.mesothelioma.com/ - This site sponsored by a law firm that represents asbestos disease victims has a history of asbestos and information about mesothelioma and other diseases, a well as links to other resources.

