Old factory complexes across North Carolina are finding new lives. But in downtown Davidson, developers for years have tried to redevelop an aging cotton mill - without success. That's because cancer-causing asbestos is buried on the site. Between the cost of cleanup and the risk of stirring up asbestos, nobody has been willing to take on the job.
How To Learn More About Asbestos In Davidson And Elsewhere
If you've listened to the series and our hourlong "Asbestos Town" special and still have questions about asbestos in Davidson — or about asbestos in general — here are some resources:
- "Davidson Community Asbestos Site" story map - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has put together a website of photos, maps and links about the history of its asbestos removal activities in Davidson. Here is where you'll find the most up to date map of which Davidson sites have been tested and cleaned up by the EPA. https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/4403c24f24fe4770b8e20ca2d687abad
- Town of Davidson asbestos page, with links to past community meetings and presentations and information about the current Linden Mill redevelopment proposal - http://townofdavidson.org/1327/Asbestos-Projects
- N.C. Department of Environmental Quality "Davidson Asbestos Site Information" - https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/waste-management/superfund-section/inactive-hazardous-sites-program/davidson
- https://www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/ - The nationwide nonprofit organization for asbestos victims has information about asbestos-related diseases and a blog with news about asbestos laws, new research and stories of asbestos disease.
- https://www.mesothelioma.com/ - This site sponsored by a law firm that represents asbestos disease victims has a history of asbestos and information about mesothelioma and other diseases, a well as links to other resources.