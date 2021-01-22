© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asbestos In Davidson

Load More
Asbestos Town logo series page
Asbestos Town
In this three-part series, reporter David Boraks looks at how asbestos has affected residents in one neighborhood in Davidson and impacted developer's attempts to redevelop an old cotton mill.