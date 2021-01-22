Asbestos In Davidson

-
Environmental Protection Agency contractors will be back in Davidson Wednesday for more soil tests at homes near an old asbestos mill. They're trying to see if any additional properties are contaminated with asbestos from the former Carolina Asbestos factory near downtown.
Federal environmental officials say they've finished testing more than 100 additional properties around an old asbestos mill in Davidson. Only six --…
State and federal environmental officials say they will test more properties in Davidson for asbestos in the coming months. That's after residents in the…
Updated 5:34 p.m. The town of Davidson is restricting access to a town park after tests found asbestos in several locations. Town officials say the…
State environmental officials want to designate part of the west side of Davidson as an "asbestos watch area." But the renewed discussion about asbestos…
State environmental officials have given Charlotte developers the preliminary go-ahead to redevelop a former asbestos factory in downtown Davidson. But…
The N.C. Division of Waste Management will hold a public meeting Monday night in Davidson to talk about how a former asbestos mill could be cleaned up and…
There was a strange sight in Davidson a few weeks ago – workers in white suits mowing lawns. It’s part of a $3 million asbestos cleanup by the U.S.…
Contractors have finished installing a plastic liner, fresh earth and a fiber mat over an asbestos site at the Metrolina Warehouse near downtown Davidson.…
Updated Friday, Jan. 27, 2017Despite the Trump administration's freeze on new Environmental Protection Agency contracts, a federal cleanup of asbestos…
In this three-part series, reporter David Boraks looks at how asbestos has affected residents in one neighborhood in Davidson and impacted developer's attempts to redevelop an old cotton mill.