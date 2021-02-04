Old factory complexes across North Carolina are finding new lives. But in downtown Davidson, developers for years have tried to redevelop an aging cotton mill - without success. That's because cancer-causing asbestos is buried on the site. Between the cost of cleanup and the risk of stirring up asbestos, nobody has been willing to take on the job.
A Community Conversation
This WFAE community conversation takes a look at what's happening with asbestos removal in Davidson, North Carolina and the possibility for redevelopment at the old Linden Mill.
WFAE's series, "Asbestos Town," investigates the history of asbestos in Davidson, the attempts to renovate the mill and how contamination in the historically Black neighborhood nearby has stirred up old tensions.
Panelists:
- Rusty Knox, mayor of Davidson
- Mark Miller, developer
- Linda Reinstein, president of Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
- Rosalia Polanco, a University of Pennsylvania graduate student and 2018 Davidson College graduate who has researched the environmental justice aspects of Davidson's asbestos issue
Moderator:David Boraks, WFAE's environmental reporter and host of Asbestos Town