A Community Conversation

WFAE's series, "Asbestos Town," investigates the history of asbestos in Davidson, the attempts to renovate the mill and how contamination in the historically Black neighborhood nearby has stirred up old tensions.

Watch this community conversation about what's happening with asbestos removal and the possibility for redevelopment at the old Linden Mill.

Panelists:

Rusty Knox, mayor of Davidson

Mark Miller, developer

Linda Reinstein, president of Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

Rosalia Polanco, a University of Pennsylvania graduate student and 2018 Davidson College graduate who has researched the environmental justice aspects of Davidson's asbestos issue

Moderator:David Boraks, WFAE's environmental reporter and host of Asbestos Town