Erin KeeverSenior Producer, Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She joined WFAE as an intern in 2006 and has since worked as a researcher, production assistant, food blog editor, on-air announcer, and now senior producer. She's a graduate of UNC Charlotte, but before that attended UNC Greensboro where she proudly worked at her college radio station WUAG. Erin is a native Charlottean and still misses the Spaghetti Warehouse from back when SouthEnd was gritty.
Have an idea for the show? Email her at ekeever@wfae.org or follow her on Twitter: @ErinKeeverWFAE
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Sorting out fake news, trolls, and foreign interference – all working to misinform you. How do we fix this and who gets to be the gatekeeper of online information? We look for answers.
Charlotte TalksTuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Early voting is surging, and a record-setting number of absentee ballots have been cast. With Election Day just around the corner, we get info on everything you need to know to vote in this election from officials across the state.
Charlotte TalksBalancing your kids’ screen time. With remote learning and fewer social activities – time on devices has skyrocketed. How much is too much, and how’s this impacting their mental health? Guest host Erik Spanberg gets some tips from experts.
Charlotte TalksInterest in gardening is on the rise as people look for more things they can do from home. Fall planting season is upon us, and indoor plants are always in style. Mike Collins talks with gardening experts.
Charlotte TalksCharlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Phase 3 Reopening, CMS Adjusts Return Plan, CMPD Officers ResignFriday, Oct. 2, 2020North Carolina moves to Phase 3 of reopening. The first CMS students begin returning to the classroom. And absentee ballot processing…
Charlotte TalksWednesday, Sept. 23, 2020Interest in gardening is on the rise as people look for more things they can do from home. Fall planting season is upon us and…
Charlotte TalksThursday, Sept. 10, 2020One man’s new approach to increasing the stock of affordable housing in Charlotte involves an ambitious plan and $10 million. Mike…
Charlotte TalksWednesday, Sept. 2, 2020We hear from people in the classroom — students and teachers at local colleges — about back-to-school decisions made by…
Charlotte TalksThursday, Aug. 27, 2020Just like grade schools, colleges and universities face the challenge of classes during COVID-19. We hear from the leaders of…