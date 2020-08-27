© 2020 WFAE
Erin Keever

Senior Producer, Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She joined WFAE as an intern in 2006 and has since worked as a researcher, production assistant, food blog editor, on-air announcer, and now senior producer. She's a graduate of UNC Charlotte, but before that attended UNC Greensboro where she proudly worked at her college radio station WUAG. Erin is a native Charlottean and still misses the Spaghetti Warehouse from back when SouthEnd was gritty.

Have an idea for the show? Email her at ekeever@wfae.org or follow her on Twitter: @ErinKeeverWFAE

