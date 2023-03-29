What to expect with Charlotte's spring real estate market

For years, Charlotte’s housing market has been blisteringly hot. Inventory was low, prices were high. Sellers were in command, and bidding wars were common.

That market is beginning to cool — just in time for the spring real estate season. Experts say we’ve reached a kind of equilibrium, a market balanced for both buyers and sellers because the supply and demand of homes is roughly the same.

This is happening as home sales decline and interest rates continue to rise, throwing another interesting wrinkle into the equation.

As we enter the busiest time of year for home sales, what should you expect as a buyer or seller? What are your options? We get some expert advice.

Guests

Charisma Smith, president-elect of the Canopy Realtor Association and Broker/Realtor with Allen Tate Realtors

Jenifer Gooch, director of land acquisition-Charlotte division for Mattamy Homes and 2023 vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte

Mark Vitner, chief economist, Piedmont Crescent Capital

