Local experts share tips for spring gardening and answer your questions

Spring has officially sprung in Charlotte. Warmer temperatures seem to be here to stay, flowers are blooming all over the city, green leaves are returning to the trees… and of course, pollen is raining down from the sky.

You may be itching to get back outside, into the yard, and tend to your garden. Maybe you need some advice or are just starting out. Well, you’re in luck!

We’ve assembled a team of local experts for a spring gardening roundtable. Whether you’re a pro or more of an aspirational gardener, we’ve got you covered. Join guest host Sarah Delia for a conversation on all things gardening.

GUESTS:

Hallie Walker, local gardener, certified Extension Master Gardener in Mecklenburg County

Erin Hostetler, local gardener, owner/farmer of The Patio Farmer

Cherie Jzar, local gardener, farmer, and owner of Deep Roots CPS Farm

