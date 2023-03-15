© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

A happiness expert shares his secret for success — failure!

By Erin Keever
Published March 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
neil_book.jpg

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired January 6, 2020.

Taking a long view of human history, we’re wealthier than we’ve ever been and living longer than ever before. Most of us will never know the struggles of earlier generations.

But rates of anxiety and depression — especially among young people — are on the rise. How can this be? Our guest says we are lacking resilience and the ability to deal with change. We lack the tools to get back up again after we’ve been knocked down.

New York Times bestselling author and 'happiness expert' Neil Pasricha believes failure is a key to success — and learning from our losses can ultimately make us happier.

He joins Mike Collins to talk about his book "You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle with Failure, and Live an Intentional Life."

Guest

Neil Pasricha, author of "You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle with Failure, and Live an Intentional Life." He is the director of The Institute for Global Happiness.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
