A happiness expert shares his secret for success — failure!

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired January 6, 2020.

Taking a long view of human history, we’re wealthier than we’ve ever been and living longer than ever before. Most of us will never know the struggles of earlier generations.

But rates of anxiety and depression — especially among young people — are on the rise. How can this be? Our guest says we are lacking resilience and the ability to deal with change. We lack the tools to get back up again after we’ve been knocked down.

New York Times bestselling author and 'happiness expert' Neil Pasricha believes failure is a key to success — and learning from our losses can ultimately make us happier.

He joins Mike Collins to talk about his book "You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle with Failure, and Live an Intentional Life."

Guest

Neil Pasricha, author of "You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle with Failure, and Live an Intentional Life." He is the director of The Institute for Global Happiness.

