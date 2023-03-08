Charlotte's culinary scene comes into its own. We get a taste of our foodie-town status.

As Charlotte began to grow at a rapid clip, so did our culinary scene. What used to be a town of chain restaurants and meat and three’s suddenly became not just a place with a lot more restaurants and a lot more variety, the quality of the food served rose exponentially.

Award-winning chefs found their way to town and the local bar scene had its share of innovative cocktail specialists.

Then the pandemic shut it all down, with the restaurant business taking the brunt of it. Are we back? Was what we experienced a hiccup or something more serious?

We hear from several restaurateurs and chefs to give us their perspectives on how much of a foodie town we are.

Guests

Sam Hart, executive chef and owner of Counter and Biblio

Oscar Johnson, chef and owner of Jimmy Pearls

Alyssa Wilen, chef and owner of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Kristen Wile, editor and founder of Unpretentious Palate

