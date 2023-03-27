© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Reporters provide update on troubles at CATS

By Erin Keever
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
lynx_blue_line.jpg
Flickr/brandonwalker8402
/

Charlotte’s transit system is trying to grow and has faced struggles in that effort, which have now been compounded by the fact that we can’t seem to run the system that we already have.

Reports surfaced recently of a LYNX Blue Line derailment last May that is just now coming to light. On top of that, it was discovered that previous management failed to perform most of the required maintenance, which is now estimated to cost $6.5 million.

Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle says there has been a “culture of silence” at the organization. Will there be one about how this happened? Will there be accountability?

A look at that these issues with three of the reporters covering it all.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, political reporter at WFAE

David Hodges, investigative reporter at WBTV

Alexandria Sands, reporter at Axios Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever