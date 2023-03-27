Reporters provide update on troubles at CATS

Charlotte’s transit system is trying to grow and has faced struggles in that effort, which have now been compounded by the fact that we can’t seem to run the system that we already have.

Reports surfaced recently of a LYNX Blue Line derailment last May that is just now coming to light. On top of that, it was discovered that previous management failed to perform most of the required maintenance, which is now estimated to cost $6.5 million.

Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle says there has been a “culture of silence” at the organization. Will there be one about how this happened? Will there be accountability?

A look at that these issues with three of the reporters covering it all.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, political reporter at WFAE

David Hodges, investigative reporter at WBTV

Alexandria Sands, reporter at Axios Charlotte

