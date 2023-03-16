CATS Lynx derailment

-
Mecklenburg Commissioner Leigh Altman is also a member of the Metropolitan Transit Commission, an oversight board for CATS. She said the transit system's response to a May 2022 train derailment is "beyond the pale."
The North Carolina Department of Transportation criticized the Charlotte Area Transit System's response to a May 2022 derailment of a Lynx Blue Line vehicle.
A Lynx Blue Line vehicle derailed in May 2022 because of a broken axle bearing. CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle only learned about the accident and investigation two weeks ago.