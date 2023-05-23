© 2023 WFAE
CATS rail operations manager placed on administrative leave amidst transit troubles

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
Lynx Blue Line train in uptown Charlotte.
Lynx Blue Line train in uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said Tuesday that the general manager for rail operations, Deltrin Harris, has been placed on administrative leave.

WBTV first reported the news. CATS did not disclose the reason. The transit system’s light-rail and streetcar lines have been under scrutiny, due to a May 2022 derailment of a Lynx Blue Line train.

No one was hurt in the derailment, but the North Carolina Carolina Department of Transportation said the CATS’ response to the accident was unclear, insufficient and not acceptable… And that other trains could be at risk of derailing.

The state has also said it would shut down a rail line if CATS doesn’t have at least two people working in its rail operations control center at all times.

A former Rail Operations controller, Terry Creech, told WFAE last month that the control center was routinely staffed with only one person. He said that was unsafe.

Creech, who was fired by CATS, has filed a lawsuit against the city.

Terry Creech was fired from his job as a rail controller nearly a year ago.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
