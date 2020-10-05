-
Federal environmental officials say they've finished testing more than 100 additional properties around an old asbestos mill in Davidson. Only six --…
State and federal environmental officials say they will test more properties in Davidson for asbestos in the coming months. That's after residents in the…
Updated 5:34 p.m. The town of Davidson is restricting access to a town park after tests found asbestos in several locations. Town officials say the…
State environmental officials want to designate part of the west side of Davidson as an "asbestos watch area." But the renewed discussion about asbestos…
State environmental officials have given Charlotte developers the preliminary go-ahead to redevelop a former asbestos factory in downtown Davidson. But…
The N.C. Division of Waste Management will hold a public meeting Monday night in Davidson to talk about how a former asbestos mill could be cleaned up and…
There was a strange sight in Davidson a few weeks ago – workers in white suits mowing lawns. It’s part of a $3 million asbestos cleanup by the U.S.…
Contractors have finished installing a plastic liner, fresh earth and a fiber mat over an asbestos site at the Metrolina Warehouse near downtown Davidson.…
Updated Friday, Jan. 27, 2017Despite the Trump administration's freeze on new Environmental Protection Agency contracts, a federal cleanup of asbestos…
A plan to redevelop an old mill in downtown Davidson has led to the discovery - or re-discovery - of disease-causing asbestos on the site and around the…