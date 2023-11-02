© 2023 WFAE
Mayor's Racial Equity Initiative
On Nov. 1, 2021, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced a $250M initiative to help bridge the digital divide, invest in corridors of opportunity, help transform Johnson C. Smith University, and recruit and advance people of color in business. Click the headline above to read more about this initiative.

Johnson C. Smith hires staff, forges relationships to strengthen academics

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
Johnson C. Smith University sits west of uptown Charlotte.
Johnson C. Smith University sits west of uptown Charlotte.

The historically Black university is receiving $80 million in private money as part of the Mayor's Racial Equity Initiative. The goal is to vault the school to be one of the top ten HBCUs in the country and a recruiting ground for businesses.

JCSU's 15th president Dr. Valerie Kinloch
JCSU's 15th president Dr. Valerie Kinloch

Johnson C. Smith officials held a reception Wednesday to report on the school’s progress. Since the announcement two years ago, the university has hired a new president, four deans and six academic coaches for students.

President Valerie Kinloch, who started in August, said JCSU needs to put students first.

“That means we need to have a strong academic enterprise. That means we have to have transformation in every single thing, area, unit that we engage in, and that we do,” said Kinloch.

The plan includes growing the school’s academic offerings, focusing on careers such as data analytics and pre-med. For a smooth transition after graduation, JCSU now has agreements to help place students with five graduate schools.

The plan also includes recruiting top faculty and more students. It has partnered with four community colleges to make transferring easier, created five merit scholarships and began awarding retention grants.

Johnson C. Smith is currently ranked 29 among HBCUs nationally by U.S. News and World Report.

Race & Equity Johnson C. Smith University
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf
