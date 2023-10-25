Meet JCSU’s new president

After a nationwide search, Johnson C. Smith University announced this summer it had found its 15th leader: Dr. Valerie Kinloch.

Kinloch graduated from Smith in 1996 and served on its board for the past two years.

Kinloch, who has been on the job since August, has ambitious goals for the HBCU. She wants to elevate faculty and staff culture, increase alumni engagement and broaden JCSU’s appeal.

JCSU has goals too — it wants to be among the top 10 historically Black colleges and universities nationally in the coming years.

And then there’s Mayor Vi Lyles’ Racial Equity Initiative which has four areas of focus: solving the digital divide, transforming Johnson C. Smith University, recruiting and advancing more people of color within businesses, and a program called Corridors of Opportunity.

Up to $80 million has been allocated for JCSU to use to support its vision — but how will that money be spent? And how far will it take JCSU?

GUEST:

Dr. Valerie Kinloch, president of Johnson C. Smith University

