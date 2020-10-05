-
Hate mail and racist remarks have long been a reality for people in public life – especially for African Americans. But instead of quietly commiserating…
Johnson C. Smith University received $325,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to expand the school’s campus gardens so it can produce…
Johnson C. Smith University has received a $100,000 federal grant to expand a space used to create products and collaborate with others on technological…
More than 60 percent of residents in Mecklenburg County are obese, according to the county’s Food Policy Council. One of the primary reasons for the high…
Johnson C. Smith University has a new president. Clarence Armbrister joined the university last month. Although he’s spent several years in university…
Johnson C. Smith University's accrediting agency has placed the school on probation.JCSU officials would only say that the school was placed on probation…
Oprah Winfrey is speaking this Sunday at Johnson C. Smith University’s commencement. The media mogul has a personal connection to three young women at the…
As Veteran’s Day is celebrated nationwide, locally, officials at Johnson C. Smith University used the occasion to unveil new services the school is…
North Carolina has one of the highest numbers of historically black colleges and universities in the country. Over the past few years many of their…
Johnson C. Smith University has received about $1 million this month for a scholarship fund that helps students pay the difference between their financial…