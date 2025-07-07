JCSU placed on probation over financial responsibilities and management

Charlotte's Johnson C. Smith University has been placed on probation by its accrediting agency. The sanction stems from concerns over the school’s financial oversight.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has placed Johnson C. Smith University, a historically Black university, on probation for a year. The accrediting agency said JCSU failed to meet standards related to financial control, management of external funds, and compliance with federal and state obligations.



SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today. DONATE NOW



JCSU President Valerie Kinloch issued a statement through SACSCOC on the sanction.

"We are fully committed to strengthening all of our internal controls as we strive to become a nationally ranked, top-performing HBCU,” Kinloch said. "Over the last year and a half, we have worked hard to improve our overall operations. In the weeks and months ahead, additional improvements will be made as we prepare for an on-campus SACSCOC Special Committee visit in 2026.”

"Probation for Good Cause" is the most serious sanction short of losing accreditation. Currently, JCSU’s accreditation remains intact, but a review in June 2026 is expected to determine whether the university is in compliance.