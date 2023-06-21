Johnson C. Smith names a new president who knows the university well

Johnson C. Smith University searched nationwide after its president Clarence Armbrister said early this year he planned to retire in June. Steven Boyd, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, said that the search led them to one of their own.

Valerie Kinloch graduated from Smith in 1996 and has served on its board for the past two years.

Boyd praises her leadership and deep background in academia.

Designs By JK / Johnson C. Smith University

“She comes in eyes wide open with a real understanding of her mission and the expectation of the board,” Boyd said.

Kinloch currently serves as Dean of the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh. While there, a JCSU press release says, Kinloch recruited top faculty, exceeded fundraising goals, overhauled operations, and oversaw more than $9 million in capital projects.

Kinloch said she’ll look at enhancing Smith’s “academic enterprise.”

“We need to ensure that students are receiving the best educational experience that they can receive,” Kinloch said. “If we have to take a hard look or a soft look at what we are offering our students, I think that's something that we have to be responsible enough to do.”

Kinloch said she also plans to elevate faculty and staff culture and increase alumni engagement.

“We need to make space for innovation and for different types of learning — not just inside of classrooms but also through internships, experiential engagements, and job placements with businesses, organizations and community groups with whom we have deep relationships,” Kinloch said.

Kinloch holds a doctorate in English from Wayne State University in Detroit. Her research examines equitable forms of teaching, learning and leading. She held positions as associate dean and professor at The Ohio State University.

Smith’s board has a goal to be among the top ten historically black colleges and universities nationally. It's currently ranked 26th.

Kinloch starts August 1.