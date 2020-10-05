-
The CIAA basketball tournament is back in Charlotte for its last run -- at least for now. After this year, it will be in Baltimore through 2023. The…
-
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans committed suicide last year. Close to 200 occurred in North Carolina.Many…
-
How do you get teens to spend part of their summer vacation thinking about architecture and public policy? The Urban Land Institute of Charlotte turned to…
-
Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte is a private liberal arts school with a strong heritage as a historically black school. Johnson C. Smith's…
-
Students at Johnson C. Smith University are having an extended winter break while the school is removing mold from residence halls after students reported…
-
Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a long history of giving minority students access to education. But as HBCUs around the country face…
-
State officials are asking the public for help in finding a historical marker that disappeared from its spot near Johnson C. Smith University about six…
-
A typical image for a college graduation ceremony involves proud parents taking pictures of their kids in cap and gown. Of course, many graduates are also…
-
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments are in Charlotte this week. Tournament week brings a variety of…
-
Johnson C. Smith University was placed on probation last week by its accreditation agency. This week that agency released a bit more information about why…