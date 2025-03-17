Swift changes come to the Education Department; local HBCUs respond

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education initiated a reduction in force , affecting roughly 50% of its 4,133-member workforce. Impacted staff will be placed on administrative leave on Friday, March 21.

The department says all divisions within the agency are impacted by the reduction; however, it will continue to deliver all statutory programs, such as Pell grants and student loans. This is one of the many efforts the department has taken since President Trump’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, some historically Black colleges and universities say they are bracing for federal cuts that could affect students. The UNC Board of Governors voted to repeal its diversity, equity and inclusion policy in May. In addition, the Trump administration has made wide-ranging cuts to federal funding, particularly for initiatives including diversity, equity and inclusion.

In a letter on Feb. 14, the U.S. Department of Education directed schools that receive federal funds to exclude race from “decisions related to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and all other aspects of student, academic and campus life” or risk losing federal funds.

In May, Johnson C. Smith President Valerie Kinloch told the Charlotte Observer “Diversity is not about just Black people ... Diversity is about understanding that we form a collective of critical, conscious individuals who pursue equity and justice because we have racial, ethnic, linguistic and gender differences.” At Johnson C. Smith University, about 99% of its students rely on federal funding.

On this episode, we speak with a journalist covering higher education and federal policy to explain the fast-moving, far-reaching changes at the Department of Education. We will also speak to two HBCU leaders at Johnson C. Smith University and Clinton College about what their campuses are doing as they face potential federal funding cuts.

GUESTS

Katherine Knott, news editor at Inside Higher Ed

Archinya Ingram, interim president at Clinton College

Dr. Patrick Martin, provost at Johnson C. Smith University