Tech Entrepreneur Netia McCray Discusses Surviving COVID-19

COVID-19 's disproportionate impact on communities of color has forced the nation to confront how systemic racism has shaped both health and health care in this country.

In this four-part discussion series, host Mary C. Curtis will talk to advocates and experts about how structural and institutional racism has impacted the health care system and about what can be done to change it.

The series is brought to you by WFAE, Everyday Health, the health information giant; and ClearHealthCosts, an organization that creates transparency about medical costs.

In the first discussion Curtis and Netia McCray discuss McCray's battle with COVID-19 and her difficulty getting a correct diagnosis and proper treatment even as she struggled to breathe and even passed out. Feeling hopeless after multiple visits to the doctor and hospital, McCray asked her partner to help put her affairs in order because she was convinced she would die.

Date and Time: Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/racismandhealthcare

About Mary C. Curtis:

Mary C. Curtis, a columnist at Roll Call, is an award-winning journalist and educator based in Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C. She is host of the CQ Roll Call podcast “Equal Time, with Mary C. Curtis.” She has contributed to NBC News, NPR, The Washington Post, The Root, ESPN's The Undefeated and talks politics on WCCB-TV and NPR-affiliate WFAE in Charlotte. Curtis has worked at The New York Times, the Charlotte Observer, the Baltimore Sun, and the Associated Press, and was national correspondent for AOL's Politics Daily. Her coverage specialty is the intersection of politics, culture and race, and she has covered the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Curtis is a Senior Leader with The OpEd Project, facilitating “Write to Change the World” seminars, at Yale University, Cornell University, and the Ford Foundation and at the Aspen New Voices Fellowship in Johannesburg, South Africa. Curtis, a summa cum laude graduate of Fordham University, was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University and a Kiplinger Fellow, in social media, at Ohio State.

Twitter: @mcurtisnc3

Website: https://www.maryccurtis.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-c-curtis-8a05497/

About Netia McCray:

Netia McCray is the founder and executive director of Mbadika (bah-GEE-KAH), a STEAM non-profit organization dedicated to fostering youth-driven innovation and entrepreneurship, which she founded in 2010 as a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) undergrad.

Mbadika, which means “idea,” is on a mission to support ideas and those who create them, no matter where or from whom they arise. Through hands-on workshops, a STEAM educational TV series and DIY (do-it-yourself) kits, Mbadika has supported thousands of aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs around the world, helping them bring their ideas to reality.

Twitter: @Netiamccray | @Mbadika

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/netia-mccray