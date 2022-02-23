Artist Kyle Mosher talks about his upbringing, social activism and privilege

Charlotte multidisciplinary artist Kyle Mosher sits down with Bride Builder Conversations host David “Dae-Lee” Arrington to discuss using his work for social activism.

The Canadian-born Mosher credits growing up in diverse communities in the United States, where many of his friends were Black.

"I'm never going to know what it's like to be a woman or gay or Black or Muslim..." Mosher said. "Growing up when we talk about the things that happen ... post 9/11 and seeing how my friends who were Muslim were treated."

"I remember going to the corner store with my friends and being the only white dude and then how that dynamic changed when I went by myself. Just being followed around and then going by myself," Mosher said. "So I didn't know any of these buzz words that are floating around now like privilege and stuff. I just knew that there was a dynamic that was different."

"I don't know what it's (discrimination) like — but I got to see what that looked like," Mosher said.

Watch the full interview: