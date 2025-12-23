Latin American families in Charlotte keep Christmas traditions alive

At a home in Concord, a family transformed their garage into a space for more than 100 people to celebrate Las Posadas. Outside, a massive pot of green pozole bubbled on a grill as guests arrived.

Anel, who moved from Mexico to the United States at 15 and has lived here for 45 years, spent the day cooking for the gathering.

“I was cooking pozole, green pozole,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s delicious.”

Julian Berger / WFAE Anel and others prepare green pozole.

As neighbors and family filled the space, Raul, who moved from Mexico to North Carolina 25 years ago, played traditional Christmas songs on his guitar.

“Las Posadas is like waiting time for Christmas,” Raul said. “We pray, we sing and we celebrate with families and neighbors together.”

Once everyone arrived, the group split in two, some staying inside the house and others stepping outside to reenact the call-and-response singing of La Posada. After several rounds of song, the doors finally opened, marking the start of prayers, food and celebration.

For Yesica, who was born in Mexico and raised in the U.S., Las Posadas bring faith to life.

“In these events, it’s when I feel the closest,” she said. “You get to pray, but at the same time you make it fun.”

A few miles away in Charlotte, another tradition was unfolding, smaller in size but just as deeply rooted in faith and family.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Colombian families gather for Las Novenas, a tradition dating back hundreds of years. From December 16 through Christmas Eve, families meet nightly to pray and reflect on the birth of Jesus.

Ana, who hosted one of the novenas, grew up celebrating the tradition in Colombia.

“Every day the prayer recounts the journey,” she said in Spanish. “How they are making their pilgrimage to the birth of the Baby Jesus.”

Each night, the novena rotates to a different home. Families take turns hosting and cooking. After the prayers come traditional foods like buñuelos, natilla and arroz con leche.

Ana said the tradition has always been about bringing generations together.

“The important thing is being together as a family,” she said. “Especially with siblings, children and the joy of the Christmas season.”

On weeknights, the gatherings are quieter and shorter. On weekends, the novenas often turn into larger celebrations with music and villancicos.

As a mother, Ana said keeping the tradition alive since moving to the U.S. more than 20 years ago has become especially important.

“I didn’t want to lose the Colombian tradition,” she said. “It brings families together and helps make sure children don’t lose their customs.”

Julian Berger / WFAE A nativity scene honoring Jesus

Night after night, the prayers repeat, and so does the feeling. Faith, family, and pieces of Mexico and Colombia recreated far from home.