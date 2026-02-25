© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Trump falsely links Charlotte light rail stabbing suspect to immigration

WFAE
Published February 25, 2026 at 9:02 AM EST

During Tuesday night’s address to Congress, President Donald Trump falsely claimed the suspect in last year’s fatal stabbing on Charlotte’s light rail entered the country through “open borders.”

Trump made the assertion while referencing the killing of Iryna Zarutska, whose mother attended the speech as a guest.

“She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal set free to kill in America. Came in through open borders,” Trump said.

The suspect, DeCarlos Brown Jr., is a U.S. citizen with a lengthy criminal record and was out on bond at the time of the stabbing aboard the LYNX Blue Line.
Politics