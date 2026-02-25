CMS to start community engagement on magnet overhaul

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools formally presented its proposal to overhaul its school choice program at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Now, the school board will start the process of getting community feedback ahead of a potential vote in May.

The plan is generally the same as the one presented at the board’s January retreat — with a bit of fine-tuning. The plan could shift some student assignments and reshape magnet programs.

CMS is planning 20 sessions of community engagement between March and April, with full-day events planned at each of the district’s comprehensive high schools, with opportunities to submit feedback outside of those events as well.

The board will hear the final recommendations on April 28, hold a public hearing May 12 and vote May 26. But Superintendent Crystal Hill said if any changes are made after April 28, the district will seek more community feedback before voting.

“In other words, we want to make sure that everyone is clear on what the board will be voting on,” Hill said. “We value and have prioritized transparency and community engagement.”

Plan would overhaul magnet system

The plan, part of the district’s comprehensive review, will reduce the number of magnet programs from 16 to six, with each of the six programs having K-12 options available in each of the district’s three transportation zones. The changes would be implemented in the 2027-28 school year.

The six magnet programs would be Visual and Performing Arts, Montessori, World Languages, STEM, Early College and a program that combines Learning Immersion/Talent Development with International Baccalaureate.

The CMS magnet system allows families to apply to schools outside of their normal attendance boundaries. Historically billed as “school choice,” CMS says it wants to reimagine it as a “program choice” — where families enter the lottery in pursuit of a specific learning experience instead of just pursuing a different school than the one they’d normally be assigned to. The district has said students wishing a change from their home school may still use the normal transfer process.

The goal is to consolidate resources around a few high-quality magnet programs that are being implemented the same at every school where they’re offered.

“This approach reduces transportation challenges, balances enrollment, and gives families confidence that their child can grow within a program they love,” said CMS Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight.

Here’s a summary of the proposed changes:

Arts: The magnet arts programs at Crestdale Middle School, Greenway Park Elementary School and Long Creek Elementary School will no longer be offered, as the district aims to consolidate resources around its district-wide arts programs at University Park Creative Arts, First Ward Creative Arts and Northwest School of the Arts.

The magnet arts programs at Crestdale Middle School, Greenway Park Elementary School and Long Creek Elementary School will no longer be offered, as the district aims to consolidate resources around its district-wide arts programs at University Park Creative Arts, First Ward Creative Arts and Northwest School of the Arts. International Baccalaureate/Learning Immersion/Talent Development: Choice IB programs would no longer be offered at Albemarle Road Middle School, Ranson Middle School or Statesville Road Elementary School. Choice LI/TD programs would no longer be offered at Tuckaseegee Elementary School. Choice IB programs at J.M. Alexander, Piedmont, Quail Hollow and Randolph Middle Schools would transition to this new, hybrid IB and LI/TD program. A full magnet IB and LI/TD program would be added to Marie G. Davis Middle School. Elizabeth Traditional Elementary, Myers Park Traditional Elementary, Charles H. Parker, Idlewild Elementary, Irwin Academic Center, Mallard Creek Elementary and Shamrock Gardens would become IB and LI/TD. In the 2028-29 school year, an IB program would be added to Elbert Edwin Waddell High School.

STEM : Program choice STEM programs would no longer be available at Northeast Middle School, Walter G. Byers K-8 School, Whitewater Middle School and Wilson STEM Academy. The choice option for Computer Science STEM would no longer be available at Harding University HIgh School. In the 2028-29 School year, a STEM program will be added to Second Ward High School.



Early College: The Middle Colleges (Cato, Harper, Levine and Merancas) would convert to early colleges.

If approved, then ahead of the 27-28 school year, rising 5th, 8th and 12th graders whose magnet programs will no longer be offered at their current school will be allowed to finish their last year at that current school with continued transportation support.

Students not in those grades can request a transfer to remain at their current school, but will not receive transportation.

If students want to continue in their current choice program at another school in their transportation zone, they will receive priority placement.

Additional previously reported proposals to turn the Cochrane Collegiate Academy to a comprehensive middle school and make Elbert Edwin Waddell High School a full comprehensive high school will be pursued in the fall.