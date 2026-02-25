Hornets rout Bulls, set franchise road winning streak record

The Charlotte Hornets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 131-99 on Tuesday night, setting a franchise record with their eighth straight road victory.

Guard Coby White made his Hornets debut after being traded from Chicago, finishing with 10 points, four assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

Rookie Kon Knueppel also made history, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to reach 200 made 3-point shots.

Charlotte continues its road trip Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.