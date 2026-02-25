© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Waymo self-driving cars are headed to Charlotte

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 25, 2026 at 9:21 AM EST

Self-driving car company Waymo has started the process of bringing its cars to Charlotte streets, the company said Wednesday. An actual launch date for when riders can hail a Waymo hasn't been announced.

In a press release, the company announced its "intention" to bring Waymos to the city. A dozen Waymo vehicles were spotted this week unloading at a parking lot in uptown near the Carolina Panthers’ practice field. Autonomous vehicles are allowed in North Carolina under a 2017 state law that preemptively barred municipalities from regulating them.

“Charlotte is a world-class city that embraces innovation and the opportunity to move forward,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, in a statement. “This announcement reflects our tireless dedication for expanded mobility, and we believe Charlotte is an excellent choice for Waymo’s next destination.”

The company says interested riders can sign up at its website to stay in the loop about when the service will actually debut.

Business
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports