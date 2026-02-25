Waymo self-driving cars are headed to Charlotte

Self-driving car company Waymo has started the process of bringing its cars to Charlotte streets, the company said Wednesday. An actual launch date for when riders can hail a Waymo hasn't been announced.

In a press release, the company announced its "intention" to bring Waymos to the city. A dozen Waymo vehicles were spotted this week unloading at a parking lot in uptown near the Carolina Panthers’ practice field. Autonomous vehicles are allowed in North Carolina under a 2017 state law that preemptively barred municipalities from regulating them.

“Charlotte is a world-class city that embraces innovation and the opportunity to move forward,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, in a statement. “This announcement reflects our tireless dedication for expanded mobility, and we believe Charlotte is an excellent choice for Waymo’s next destination.”

The company says interested riders can sign up at its website to stay in the loop about when the service will actually debut.