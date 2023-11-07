© 2023 WFAE
Livestream: UNC Charlotte's Chancellor's Speaker Series with Dr. Raj Chetty

Published November 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST

Raj Chetty is the William A. Ackman Professor of Economics at Harvard University and the Director of Opportunity Insights, which uses big data to study the science of economic opportunity: how we can give children from all backgrounds better chances of succeeding?

Chetty will discuss his latest research on social capital and economic mobility, and then discuss his findings and their implications with Ely Portillo.

Watch their conversation, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

2023 Chancellor's Speaker Series: Dr. Raj Chetty from UNC Charlotte on Vimeo.
