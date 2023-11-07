Livestream: UNC Charlotte's Chancellor's Speaker Series with Dr. Raj Chetty

Raj Chetty is the William A. Ackman Professor of Economics at Harvard University and the Director of Opportunity Insights, which uses big data to study the science of economic opportunity: how we can give children from all backgrounds better chances of succeeding?

Chetty will discuss his latest research on social capital and economic mobility, and then discuss his findings and their implications with Ely Portillo.

Watch their conversation, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m.