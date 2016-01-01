Mary Tabor Engel is a journalist, whose career in print and radio has included reporting and editing positions at The Christian Science Monitor, The Boston Globe, NPR, and The New York Times, where she was a member of the metropolitan staff that won a Pulitzer for its coverage of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. In addition to serving as an investigative journalist, her beats included New York’s Federal Courts, National Education Correspondent, Book Publishing Correspondent, and General correspondent for Brooklyn. A native of Memphis, TN, Mary graduated from Princeton University and lived and worked in Boston, Washington, DC, New York City, London, and Montclair, NJ, before moving to Charlotte with her husband and four children in 2006. Her board service has included the Princeton University Board of Trustees, Hutchison School National Alumnae Board, Teach for America (Charlotte), Opera Carolina, The Daily Memphian, World View at UNC-Chapel Hill, and The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Charlotte. Mary currently is a part-time instructor in the Knight School for Journalism at Queens University of Charlotte.