Man pleads guilty to email death threats against Jewish Federation

A man who sent two threatening emails to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte in October has agreed to plead guilty in the case.

Jeffrey Scott Hobgood of Troy, North Carolina, was charged with emailing antisemitic death threats to the organization just days after Hamas militants attacked Israel.

The first email on Oct. 11 said: "I'm going to take every one of you out." A second message two days later threatened public execution of Jews.

Hobgood signed the emails, which made it easy for the FBI to track him down. He was arrested and faced three charges in federal court of communicating threats.

On Dec. 19, he agreed to plead guilty to one of the charges in exchange for the dismissal of the others. Hobgood could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A court hearing on the plea deal is Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Greensboro.

Sue Worrel, CEO of the Jewish Federation, said in a statement Friday:

"The news of this guilty plea is a step in the right direction in the pursuit of justice and safety.

"We thank the Shalom Park security team, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the FBI, all of whom were very responsive to the antisemitic threats after we received them. Additionally, we also thank the prosecutors that brought this case to its conclusion.

"The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte continues to work with local elected officials and leaders to improve the security of Jews, to ensure that the voice of our Jewish community is heard, and to serve as a resource to victims of antisemitism."