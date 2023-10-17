North Carolina man arrested after threats to Jewish organization

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said Tuesday that prosecutors have charged 64-year-old Jeffery Scott Hobgood of Troy, N.C., for allegedly making threats to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.

According to court documents, Hobgood sent an email to the group on Oct. 11 that said “I am going to take out every one of you.”

Two days later, Hobgood was contacted by law enforcement after prosecutors say he sent a second email that read in part:

“Guess what happens to traitors? . . . Public execution. . . . We are at war . . . . If you think you semite pieces of s[***] are going to win, then you are delusional.”

Court documents also alleged that in June 2022, he sent threatening emails to one of his family members.

Hobgood was charged with communicating threats. If he is convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

“No one in America should be threatened based on their race, nationality, religion, gender, or other protected characteristics,” said U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston, in a statement. “Individuals who target other community members will be held accountable for their actions.”

The charges come as local police and federal officials are increasing patrols and stepping up vigilance for possible attacks at synagogues and other houses of worship amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.