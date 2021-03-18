-
A mother of two, an Army infantry veteran and a massage therapist are among the named victims of the shooting attacks that killed eight people, mostly women of Asian descent.
Most of the victims were women of Asian descent. Authorities say it's too early to declare the attacks a hate crime – but advocates say there's a pattern that can't be ignored.
A series of shootings in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent, has sent shockwaves through North Carolina's Asian communities. While authorities here say there's no sign of increased violence against Asians, people are concerned. Related Article: On Capitol Hill, Asian American Leaders To Voice 'Very Real' Fear In Community