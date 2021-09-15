© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

FBI Campaign To Raise Hate Crime Awareness In North Carolina

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published September 15, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT

The Charlotte division of the FBI says it is launching a campaign across North Carolina to raise awareness about federal hate crimes and to encourage people to report them.

A news release from the agency on Monday says the campaign is part of a nationwide effort coordinated through FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. The national campaign includes billboards, social media, gas station pump ads, and radio, television, and bus advertisements.

In North Carolina, ads may appear on social media feeds, news websites, on buses and in several airports, the news release said.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

Robert Wells, special agent in charge of the FBI Charlotte Division, says no one should fear being targeted for violence because of their look, where they are from or any portion of their identity.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Crime & JusticeHate CrimeFBI
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press