NEWS BRIEFS

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps stepping down after charter dispute settlement

Published January 6, 2026 at 10:44 AM EST

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps is stepping down, just weeks after the sport resolved a contentious legal challenge over its charter system and revenue sharing.

In a press release, NASCAR said Phelps’ departure was a personal decision. He joined NASCAR’s leadership team in 2005 and became the organization’s first commissioner in 2018.

NASCAR said there are no immediate plans to fill the commissioner role. Phelps’ responsibilities will be distributed among other executives within the organization.

His departure comes shortly after NASCAR reached a settlement with team owners following a legal dispute involving the charter system, which governs team participation and revenue distribution in the sport. NASCAR did not indicate that the settlement was related to Phelps’ decision to step down.
