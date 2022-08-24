‘Sinkable’ author investigates shipwrecks as peak hurricane season nears

While this hurricane season has been unusually calm so far, the number of hurricanes in recent years has been higher than ever. Between 2017 and 2021, the U.S. saw more Category 4 and 5 hurricanes make landfall than the years from 1963 to 2016, according to The Washington Post.

And while there are many disastrous consequences of these storms, one significant result is shipwrecks.

An estimated three million ships are sitting at the bottom of the ocean, according to UNESCO, and in recent years roughly 50 major ships have sunk into the ocean annually.

Using the Titanic as a jumping-off point, author and journalist Daniel Stone argues that shipwrecks help us understand technology, failure, and progress, both above and below the surface. And with the coast by the Outer Banks known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic,” there is much to explore in North Carolina alone.

With hurricane season peaking next month, we sit down with Stone to discuss his new book and what we can learn from the ships rusting below the surface.

GUEST:

Daniel Stone, author of “Sinkable: Obsession, the Deep Sea, and the Shipwreck of the Titanic,” former staff writer for National Geographic and former White House correspondent for Newsweek