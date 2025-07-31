Fort Mill schools warn parents about increased traffic

Just days before school starts, the Fort Mill School District is warning parents to prepare for significant traffic safety changes due to a lack of traffic guards. The Rock Hill Herald reports Fort Mill won’t get traffic guards from its usual third-party vendor this year, according to a message emailed to parents Wednesday. The district used traffic guards from Charlotte-based Cross Safe for several years. Crossing guards will be stationed at all marked crosswalks to aid pedestrians in crossing roads, according to the message. But there won’t be guards to direct vehicle traffic.

Last year, crossing guard Stanley Brucker was killed after being hit by a vehicle while working in front of Fort Mill Elementary and Fort Mill Middle schools.