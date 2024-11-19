© 2024 WFAE

New faces in NC's congressional delegation and how Washington politics impact the Old North

By Gabe Altieri
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Brian Godette/U.S. Army Reserve
Thom Tillis was one of 12 GOP senators to vote in favor of a bill codifying same-sex marriage.

Part of the Republican victory on election night includes taking control of North Carolina’s congressional delegation.

Heading into the election, the state had an even 7-7 split between Republicans and Democrats. In January, that will change to 10-4, thanks in large part to redistricted maps drawn by a GOP-controlled state legislature and upheld by a GOP-controlled state supreme court.

Even before the election, new faces were heading to Washington from the delegation. About a third of the delegation had announced they would not return, due to either retirement or plans to run for another office. This includes both Democrats and Republicans.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss what this turnover means for North Carolina, how some of the newcomers can make a name for themselves in Washington, and what more centrist-Republicans, like U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, have to look forward to with a second Trump presidency.

GUESTS:

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer
Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
