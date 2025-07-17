Local News Roundup: Candidate filing closes Friday; AG Jeff Jackson sues Trump administration; Charlotte to host MLS All-Star Game.

Candidate filing for local elections closes at noon Friday. We look at who's entered the races so far and the choices voters will have.

North Carolina leaders gathered in Raleigh to announce a major lawsuit against the Trump administration over education funding, joining two dozen other states. Attorney General Jeff Jackson said the state is working to protect federal public education dollars. With funding cuts issued to each state, North Carolina stands to lose more than $160 million. The cuts could affect several after-school programs and may lead to layoffs for more than 1,000 educators. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools could potentially lose up to $12 million.

Jackson also joined nearly 20 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, three months after the agency terminated hundreds of flood mitigation grants in April.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested two people in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and five others injured. CMPD also released its midyear public safety report — we look at some of the findings.

Some international graduates from Queens University of Charlotte received a message alerting them to new requirements around providing the government access to their social media profiles. Federal guidelines now require certain visa holders to set their social media pages to “public”.

And the 2026 MLS All-Star Game is coming to Charlotte. The match, typically held midseason, will take place next year at Bank of America Stadium.

Our roundtable of reporters break down those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

David Hodges , WBTV investigative reporter

Erik Spanberg , managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Alexandria Sands , reporter with Axios Charlotte

Charlotte City Council candidate JD Mazuera Arias’ partner is WFAE reporter Julian Berger. He is not involved in any reporting or editorial decision-making about City Council coverage.