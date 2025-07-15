Two arrests made in Sunday's shooting of six in uptown Charlotte

Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning that left one dead and five injured, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Monday.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m., outside a row of nightclubs on north College Street in the heart of uptown. Police said Arleigh Alexzander Bryant, 37, who worked at one of the clubs was killed. Bryant was employed at Encore.

CMPD Deputy Chief Ryan Butler said in a news conference Monday that one of the two suspects was arrested in Gaston County.

Butler said there were at least nine off-duty detectives working in the area at the time of Sunday's shooting.

“You can see (from surveillance camera footage) officers immediately running to the scene after the incident occurred,” Butler said. “And you can see some of the individuals whom we believe are suspects in the case, running past cars with their blue (police) lights on. That is how brazen and callous this is.”



Sunday’s shooting is the latest in a series of high-profile shootings and gun violence uptown.

On July 4, 2025, CMPD arrested 10 people at a large gathering near Romare Bearden Park, many of whom were carrying guns. Five people were shot and injured uptown 18 months ago during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

CMPD initially said it wasn’t going to hold a news conference Monday about Sunday's shooting, but then reversed course under pressure from the media.

City Council member Edwin Peacock said he was frustrated the city didn’t give the public more information about what happened sooner. He also questioned an internal email to city staff and City Council from the city’s chief communications official, Jason Schneider, in which Schneider questioned the media’s use of the term mass shooting.

Schneider said the College Street violence may not have technically met the FBI’s definition of a mass shooting, which requires three people to have been killed. Some other definitions require only a certain number of people to have been shot, not killed, before calling an incident a mass shooting.

Peacock said that wasn’t the point.

“What are you going to reassure the public with? Are you going to give them facts or are you going to say ‘This was or this wasn’t a mass shooting,’ ” he said. “I think that was obtuse.”

The Encore club said it doesn’t believe the shooting was related to any conflict or altercation inside its venue.