Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Before the bell rings on a new school year, a conversation with CMS superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill

By Sarah Delia
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT
Crystal Hill, CMS superintendent, sitting at a table with children
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Crystal Hill

It may be summer break, but there is plenty to discuss when it comes to education funding, schools and teacher salaries. So before the bell rings for the next school year, we spend the hour with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill.

There are many challenges waiting for teachers and school administrators when students head back to the classroom — just weeks away, with the first day for CMS on Aug. 25. Concerns over ICE agents on school grounds remain an issue — as does the political climate’s impact on absenteeism.

According to Axios, CMS absences among Hispanic students in the 2024–25 school year were up 9.6% compared to 2023–24, while absences across all student populations increased about 6.8%, according to district data.

Then there’s the issue of frozen and reduced federal funds. This week, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education under the Trump administration for withholding $165 million in education funding for N.C. The cut could result in nearly 1,000 educators in the state being laid off. How will this impact CMS staff and students?

We also take a look at school safety, the use of AI in the classroom and teacher shortages.

GUEST:
Dr. Crystal L. Hill, (Ed.D.), superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
