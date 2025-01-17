How Charlotte nonprofits helping immigrants are preparing for Trump’s return to office

Nonprofits in the Charlotte region are taking final steps to ensure they are prepared to assist the immigrant community once President-elect Trump takes office on Monday.

Trump has promised mass deportations when he steps into the White House. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Charlotte has seen long lines of immigrants waiting to check in with the agency, some showing up with no appointments, in the days before the new administration takes power.

Here's how some nonprofits in Charlotte are preparing:

Carolina Migrant Network

Carolina Migrant Network provides legal services to immigrants and organizes the local community to limit the number of people detained by ICE.

Since Trump’s reelection in November, the Carolina Migrant Network has put together a series of Know Your Rights workshops educating the immigrant community on what to do if they face deportation or if they encounter an ICE officer.

“Of course, the fear of deportation and family separation never went away, and we remained undeterred from doing what we needed to keep our folks safe,” Carolina Migrant Network said in a statement. “It never stopped our team from going out on the streets and chasing down ICE when they conducted raids and checkpoints in Charlotte, and it won’t stop us now.”

CWS Charlotte

CWS Charlotte is a local office of Church World Service. Its mission is to work with unaccompanied minors and their sponsors. CWS caseworkers ensure minors are safe in their sponsors’ homes and have access to resources in the Charlotte area.

CWS Charlotte has partnered with the Carolina Migrant Network and other nonprofits to organize Know Your Rights workshops.

“As we prepare to usher in a second Trump administration, CWS stands firmly with our immigrant and refugee neighbors, and vulnerable families around the world,” CWS said in a statement.

International House

International House has served Charlotte’s immigrant community since 1981, providing resources to help them be successful and connect with other residents in the area.

“As we begin this new chapter in our country’s history, our resolve to champion the International House mission is more important than ever,” Autumn Weil of International House said in a statement. “Our team is committed to ensuring International House continues to be a place of belonging and connection for those we serve.”

International House says they will watch any executive orders signed in the days after Inauguration Day relating to immigration.

Latin American Coalition

The Latin American Coalition has served Charlotte’s Latino community since 1990, providing legal, economic, education and newcomer services.

The Latin American Coalition has also partnered with the Carolina Migrant Network and other nonprofits to organize Know Your Rights workshops. The Coalition is looking to expand these workshops to conduct “Use Your Rights” workshops, where immigrants can learn how to implement their rights.

“We’re currently focusing on community outreach and educational resources to ensure our families have access to clear, reliable information,” the Latin American Coalition said in a statement.

The Latin American Coalition also plans to have workshops based on creating a family emergency plan in case a family member is detained, as well as collaborating with CMPD to clarify any doubts on HB10.

ourBRIDGE for Kids

ourBRIDGE for Kids supports immigrant and refugee families through afterschool and summer programs.

“We are prepared to respond quickly to the needs of our families and staff,” Sil Ganzó, founder and executive director of ourBRIDGE, said in a statement. “Our focus remains on fighting for the safety and well-being of every immigrant and refugee child and their family in this city. Whether they are impacted by new policies, need guidance in situations involving ICE, or require emotional support, ourBRIDGE is here for them.”

ourBRIDGE for Kids has also partnered with the Carolina Migrant Network and other nonprofits to organize Know Your Rights workshops.