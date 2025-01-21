Trump's Executive Orders

-
The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty for capital crimes "committed by an alien illegally present in this country." Lawyers say the order could be difficult to enforce.
Under the Biden administration, migrants from embattled countries could apply for entry for humanitarian reasons, without having to attempt to cross into the U.S. illegally.
President Trump has reversed an executive order by former President Joe Biden that calls for federal agencies to promote voter registration.
President Trump has signed an executive action ordering federal agencies to bring their workers back to the office full time. Roughly 1.1 million federal employees are telework-eligible.