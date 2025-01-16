Stein announces executive order to protect women’s reproductive rights, privacy

N.C. Gov. Josh Stein announced Thursday an executive order to safeguard women's reproductive freedom and privacy, in the face of nationwide uncertainty over whether and how much President-elect Trump will seek to restrict abortion.

Stein described his policies at a press conference in uptown Charlotte.

The order directs Stein’s cabinet agencies to protect doctors providing reproductive health care and protect women’s medical privacy. It also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure access to birth control and reproductive health care medications.

“As a state, we have a duty to support women as they navigate this emotional and complicated decision, not put more barriers in their way," Stein said.

North Carolina’s abortion law bans abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Republicans lowered the time limit from 20 weeks last year, overriding former Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Stein said he is clarifying and reassuring that women in North Carolina have protection under the current law.