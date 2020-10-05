-
With the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, anti-abortion activists hope for a world where ending an unwanted pregnancy is not an option.
-
About a week after North Carolina’s stay-at-home began in late March, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confronted protesters outside an abortion provider in…
-
Two anti-abortion groups have filed a lawsuit against the city of Charlotte, alleging unlawful harassment, arrest, and citations.The two groups --…
-
Police issued a dozen citations and made eight arrests outside a women’s clinic in southeast Charlotte Saturday after they say protesters were violating…
-
GREENSBORO — Seven people have been charged with violating stay-at-home orders while protesting Monday outside an abortion clinic in Greensboro,…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Supporters of a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina want some leaders in the South Carolina Senate to know they…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of moderate senators restored exceptions for rape and incest on Tuesday to a measure to ban nearly all abortions in South…
-
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Alabama's near-total abortion ban from taking effect next month, saying the law, part of a wave of…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Senate subcommittee has stripped protections for women who become pregnant from rape or incest from a bill that would…
-
Local anti-abortion groups are considering filing suit after the Charlotte City Council voted to limit amplified sounds outside medical facilities, such…